(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a total of 18,412 arrests for driving under the influence in 2020, a 17 percent decrease from the 22,139 DUI arrests in 2019.
State police also reported 4,157 car crashes in 2020 due to DUI.
In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of a DUI if impaired by any substance. State police conducted 1,192 drug influence evaluations in 2020. A trooper certified a as a drug recognition expert is trained to identify signs of impairment caused by a range of substances.
"The Pennsylvania State Police has a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said. "Impaired driving is a serious crime that continues to impact our roadways. Troopers were tasked with additional duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they continued to work with our law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of DUI education and enforcement."