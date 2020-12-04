(The Center Square) – State Republicans asked Congress to dispute Pennsylvania’s electors in a letter sent Friday that alleged actions from the governor’s administration cloud the validity of the results.
The plea comes after legislators said the state constitution bars them from intervening, despite campaigns from some rank and file members to do just that.
“While we constitutionally cannot act as a Legislature to fix these problems at this time, there is action that can be taken to ensure the integrity of our election is upheld and the voice of Pennsylvanians is heard,” said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre. “I hope that the law enforcement entities and our members of Congress take these letters with the seriousness and concern they deserve to ensure the rule of law is followed and the people of Pennsylvania truly have access to free, fair and secure elections.”
In the letter, Republicans said directives from Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar encouraged county election officials to violate state law and “cure” defective mail-in ballots, accept questionable ballots into the certified count and prevent poll watchers from observing the canvassing process.
The administration also extended the mail-in ballot deadline twice – first during the June 2 primary in seven counties under emergency declarations for civil unrest and again statewide on Nov. 3 – despite no allowance for it in Act 77, the 2019 law that expanded mail-in voting to most residents with no excuse needed.
State courts backed up the administration’s guidance, ruling that ballots received up through 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 should count toward the final results. Judges also determined that poll watchers received appropriate access and dismissed multiple legal challenges from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that insist fraud, particularly in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, tipped the scales against him.
Wolf certified the election results on Nov. 24 that awarded the state’s 20 electoral votes to former Vice President Joe Biden. Republican legislators have since launched their own inquiries into voter disenfranchisement as a result of the state’s “confusing” guidance and court interference that left election law disparately enforced across the state.
“The unconstitutional actions of an activist court created confusion and delays for every voter in Pennsylvania,” said House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster. “These letters are a continuation of actions the Legislature has taken for months to restore our election law, and the public’s trust in our election process.”
The lawmakers also asked the Inspector General to launch a review of state department election processes and tasked the Attorney General with appointing a special prosecutor to investigate election “irregularities.”
The Office of Attorney General did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Senate GOP leaders released a joint statement Thursday night that said they have “set into motion a major legislative initiative” to investigate “very legitimate and credible issues” raised over the security mail-in ballots.
“We cannot take steps to appoint electors for this election given these provisions in the Election Code,” the statement said. “Doing so would violate our Election Code and Constitution, particularly a provision that prohibits us from changing the rules for election contests of the President after the election…Make no mistake, this should not be misconstrued to suggest we will allow the issues presented with the 2020 General Election to evade complete legislative review and action.”