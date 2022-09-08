(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, with about four months left in his term-limited tenure, took to Twitter as schools opened calling on legislators to raise minimum teacher salaries.
The governor tweeted, “As another school year kicks off, I'm again calling on the legislature to take action to raise the minimum teacher salary. It's still the same as it was in the 80s. I'm proposing a $45,000/yr minimum teacher salary to support our invaluable educator workforce.”
Wolf has crusaded for the $45,000 minimum for much of his time in office, which dates to January 2015. The social media post calls attention to a state law unchanged in more than three decades.
Since 1989, the minimum starting salary has been $18,500.
Yet, teachers in the state on average are among the national leaders compared to other states when it comes to starting salaries, according to published reports.
The National Education Association, an education organization “advancing justice and excellence in public education” through its more than 3 million members, pegged Pennsylvania’s starting salary average at $46,991 in 2020-21. Only 10 states were higher, and the U.S average was well behind at $41,770.
Three months ago, state Sen. Judith Schwank, D-Berks, introduced Senate Bill 1211 that would move all teacher salaries to at least $45,000.
Wolf’s tweet comes nearly a month to the day after Business.org, a business growth analyzation website producing mostly unbiased reviews, released a state-by-state comparison of average teacher salary to all other occupations. Pennsylvania was No. 1, with teachers making 28.5% more on average than other jobs. The Keystone State teachers averaged $71,281 compared to $55,490 for other workers. Only nine other states and the District of Columbia showed average overall state salaries topping the teachers’ average.
California, at 25.4%, was second, followed by Rhode Island and Connecticut. The District of Columbia was last, at minus-18%. Next-worst were Arizona (minus-5.5%), Virginia (minus-4.9%), Florida (minus-4.6%) and Colorado (minus-3.6%).