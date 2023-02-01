(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks.
The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle.
“Pennsylvania has become a reliable workhorse for the U.S. sports betting industry, seemingly unfazed by launches in neighboring states and the effects of fatigue that are appearing in some mature markets,” said Eric Ramsey, market analyst for Catena Media, which owns PlayPennsylvania. “It’s hard to quantify the impact of the Eagles’ participation as it relates to volume, but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see local operators blow this forecast out of the water.”
Handles for the big game by the state’s sportsbooks have been on a rocket trajectory, from $10 million in 2019 to $30.7 million in 2020; $53.6 million in 2021; and $68 million for last year’s Rams-Bengals clash.
Only Nevada, New York and New Jersey are expected to definitively top Pennsylvania this year. Illinois ($86 million) and Ohio ($82 million) are also in that next level.
Had the Eagles not earned a spot in this year’s game, PlayPennsylvania estimates the state would have taken a step back to about $65 million in handle.
Pennsylvania’s one-month record of $797.1 million for betting handle was set during October, when the Phillies reached the World Series. Professional sports teams in all four major sports – baseball, football, hockey and basketball –were playing.
Kickoff in Arizona on Feb. 12 is about 6:30 p.m. eastern.