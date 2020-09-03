(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials reversed course on a policy banning spectators at school sporting events, now telling districts to abide by indoor and outdoor capacity limits instead.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said everyone in attendance at an event – from students and coaches to families and members of the press – count toward the 25 person indoor and 250 person outdoor limit. Spectators must also wear masks and follow other social distancing protocols.
The new guidance comes more than a month after the administration initially banned spectators, much to the chagrin of school sports officials, students and families. Wolf’s recommendations for postponing school sports until January remain, though the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) agreed earlier this month to move ahead with the fall schedule.
On Thursday, Republican state Sen. Wayne Langerholc's bill that would give local school districts the power to make decisions on whether to move forward with sporting events was advanced by the Senate Education Committee. A similar bill by Rep. Mike Reese already passed in the House of Representatives.
“I am confident in our local school districts to make the decisions regarding fall sports and extracurricular activities,” said Langerholc. “They have worked diligently since June to establish a safe pathway for reopening, and have demonstrated its efficacy. This is no different; we can ensure a safe way for fall sports to take place with spectators.”