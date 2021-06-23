(The Center Square) – Legislation sponsored by Pennsylvania state Sens. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. and Pat Browne to help students who are homeless or in foster care graduate high school was unanimously approved recently in the Senate.
Senate Bill 324, the Fostering Graduation Success for Vulnerable Students legislation, would remove roadblocks for impacted children by designating a point person to review past transcripts and provide the support needed to aid student graduation.
Students experiencing homelessness or in foster care experience additional challenges due to changing schools prior to graduation or attending multiple schools in one year. Some schools may not honor credits earned at a different institution.
“Research shows that roughly half of students in foster or juvenile systems don’t graduate on time – if at all,” Langerholc said in a news release. "Young men and women with these difficulties would be better poised to succeed in school and beyond with the passage of our bill."
The bill has moved to the House of Representatives for consideration.