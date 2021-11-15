(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation that prevents municipalities from banning specific fuel sources for energy use.
Senate Bill 275, sponsored by Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chair Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, said the measure will prevent an “unworkable patchwork” of restrictions that could spread across the state’s more than 2,500 municipalities.
“It’s about consumer choice and keeping energy costs low,” Yaw said. “As many states seek to ban fuel sources, such as natural gas, Pennsylvania residents have a myriad of energy options to choose from, and we should keep it that way.”
Businesses and homeowners would have the opportunity to access any source of energy including natural gas, solar, wind, geothermal and others under the bill.
The bill passed in the Senate, 35-15, last month and has been referred to the House Local Government Committee for consideration.