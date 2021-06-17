(The Center Square) – Legislation authored by state Sens. Camera Bartolotta and Elder Vogel to expand property tax exemption for disabled veterans was unanimously approved by the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Senate Bill 578 would amend the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to expand the Property Tax Exemption program to an unmarried surviving spouse upon the death of an eligible veteran. The State Veterans Commission would determine if such person needed the exemption.
The legislation would eliminate the “War Time” Clause so that the injury does not have to occur during a war for a veteran to be eligible for the exemption. Additionally, it would be ensured that a veteran’s primary residence would be exempt while they are in a long-term care facility and excludes compensation for an injury from the calculation of income.
“The men and women in the military put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom and our way of life every day,” Bartolotta said. “Veterans who suffer a lifelong disability and financial difficulties as a result of their service deserve to be included in the property tax exemption program.”
The bill has been passed to the full Senate for consideration.