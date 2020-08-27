(The Center Square) – A Pennsylvania court has thrown out a law that was preventing some people from qualifying for occupational licenses because of past convictions – even if those convictions were for long ago crimes that had nothing to do with their chosen field.
The issue revolved around “moral character.” Licensing boards exist for many fields, determining who receives a license and who does not. Without a license, it is illegal to work in those fields.
In some cases, people who spent years and thousands of dollars pursuing a career in a licensed field are surprised to be told that they cannot get a license.
“[T]he court called it ‘absurd’ to make cosmetology applicants prove that they’re good people when barbering applicants don’t have to,” Institute for Justice attorney Andrew Ward said in a statement. “This decision means fewer people will be denied the right to work because of old convictions that don’t relate to their new jobs.”
The Institute for Justice was representing two women in the case, Amanda Spillane and Courtney Haveman, who each completed more than 300 hours of cosmetology training, spending more than $6,000 in tuition in pursuit of licenses as estheticians.
The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania agreed with the IJ attorneys that the denials should not have occurred on the basis that barbers do much of the same work as estheticians, at times even at the same place of business, but do not require licenses in Pennsylvania.
“I’m overjoyed that the court ruled in my favor,” Haveman said, according to the statement from IJ. “It was devastating to work my way through beauty school only to be told that I wasn’t good enough to have a license. I’m working in a salon right now, but not in the job I trained for. Hopefully, I’ll be able to move into a position that will better support my young son.”
When IJ first sought to publicize the case in 2018, it noted that Haveman and Spillane had each dealt with substance abuse issues that led them into legal trouble, but that at that time any convictions were more than five years in their past.
“Although Appellant’s ability to maintain employment, complete esthetician training, and refrain from committing additional crimes since being released from prison is laudable, such accomplishments do not serve to negate the record of poor moral character Applicant developed over the course of several years so as to establish her current good character,” an order rejecting Haveman’s application read, according to the institute’s lawsuit.
Ward noted at the time that Pennsylvania’s prisons actually offered cosmetology classes to inmates, so that they would have job skills upon release, only to deny them a license when they follow through.
“It’s counterproductive to deny people licenses for old crimes unrelated to the jobs they want to do,” IJ senior attorney Dan Alban said. “There’s a growing consensus that harsh laws like these aren’t working and that they contribute to recidivism. It’s good that Pennsylvania will now make it easier for people to get their lives back on track.”