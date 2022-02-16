(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House Appropriations Committee started budget discussions with testimony from officials at the Department of Revenue, the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) and the Department of Aging.
Tuesday's hearing focused largely on discrepancies in revenue estimates between the IFO and figures presented in Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget last week. The governor’s budget estimated $762 million more in revenue than the IFO for the upcoming fiscal year, and a total of $5 billion more over five years.
The Department of Revenue figures in the Wolf budget estimate included more than $1 billion more in sales tax collections than the IFO estimate, and the discrepancy stemmed from assumptions about growth in sales tax collections over the next five years. Republicans on the committee pointed to predicted sales tax growth in Wolf’s budget of 2.8% and noted IHS Markit data predicted a 0.5% decline in purchases of durable goods next year, a major factor in previous budgets.
Over five years, the Wolf budget assumes compound annual growth of 4.2%, compared with the IFO estimate of 1.8%. IHS Markit data predicted annual growth of 0.2% through the five years.
Department of Revenue Secretary Daniel Hassell blamed the difference on the IFO underestimating sales tax collections next year and in subsequent years.
“The key difference is the IFO is looking at an absolute drop in sales tax in the budget year and from there, that creates a very large difference the budget year of nearly $900 million in revenue in sales tax alone and both of those forecasts grow those numbers out for five additional years,” he said. “So you end up with a total that is very different at the end. But the heart is do we think there will be essentially a recession in sales tax in the budget year and our numbers do not provide for that.”
Department of Revenue Deputy Secretary for Tax Policy Amy Gill explained the state model predicts increases in other factors, such as personal income and food and accommodation, will offset the predicted decline in durable goods purchases.
“This year we’re using … personal income, durables and food and accommodations,” she said. “Consumption in 22-23 for durables is expected to fall 3%. However, personal income is going to grow almost 5%, and food and accommodations will grow nearly 11%. So that leads us to the overall growth rate of 2.9% for next year, which is actually lower than most historical growth.”
IFO Director Matt Knittel described the governor’s tax estimates as “optimistic” and pointed to research that showed federal stimulus payments resulted in a one-time boost of $600 million in tax collections. Knittel argued the impact from the federal spending will not continue.
“We are not forecasting a recession or a sales tax recession," Knittel said. "What is happening here is a partial reversion back to normality. There has been $120 billion of federal stimulus injected into this state. There are these technical issues, we talked about purchasing durable goods, that we don’t think can maintain. It will revert back. And for basically those two reasons, we have a slight contraction of 3% in sales tax revenues.
“The $120 billion in federal stimulus is just massive, and it’s no longer there,” he said.
Department of Aging officials also testified about vast differences between counties on percentages of substantiated elder abuse to demonstrate need, the department’s changes and challenges during the pandemic and regional concerns impacting the commonwealth’s seniors, among other issues.
“Some of the services that the area agencies on aging typically provide they are really struggling because of the lack of direct care workers out there,” Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres said. “That’s a real struggle, and even the agency agencies on aging themselves have been challenged, staff wise.
“Direct care workers right now seems to be the biggest challenge in terms of providing,” he said.