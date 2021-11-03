(The Center Square) – Republican judicial candidates swept three statewide races on Election Day, unofficial returns show.
Kevin Brobson defeated Democratic challenger Maria McLaughlin, 52%-47%, state results show. The longtime Commonwealth Court judge will replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Tom Saylor after he reached the mandatory retirement age this year.
Although a victory for the GOP, Democrats still will control the state’s highest court, where major cases involving abortion access, gun rights, pandemic restrictions and voting reforms could eventually land, with a 5-2 majority.
Down ballot, Republican Megan Sullivan carries a nearly 11 percentage point lead over Democrat Timika Lane for Superior Court. Commonwealth Court Republican candidates Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton also currently lead Democrats Lori Dumas and David Spurgeon.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said Tuesday night the department heard of no major issues at polls across 67 counties. She said more than 1 million residents requested mail-in or absentee ballots for this election, of which 73% had been returned by Tuesday.