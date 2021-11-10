(The Center Square) – Jake Corman, the Pennsylvania Senate’s highest ranking Republican member and rumored gubernatorial candidate, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Corman, R-Bellefonte, serves as the chamber’s president pro tempore and will work from home while quarantining, his office said Wednesday in an email.
“Like many Americans, this morning Senator Corman tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated,” said Jason Thompson, Corman’s spokesperson. “In an overabundance of caution, Senator Corman has routinely been tested throughout the pandemic.”
It’s unclear whether other Senate members or staffers also will be affected. The chamber has been in session since Monday.
“His symptoms are mild, and he looks forward to a complete recovery,” Thompson said. “This is a personal health matter and our office won’t have any further comment.”
The news came one day before Corman was scheduled to make a campaign announcement in Bellefonte, though the event since has been cancelled, according to The Associated Press.
Corman would join a crowded GOP field for governor with more than a dozen candidates announced, so far, including former Congressman Lou Barletta, former federal attorney Bill McSwain, former Chester County Chamber of Commerce CEO Guy Ciarrocchi and political consultant Charlie Gerow.