(The Center Square) – A new report analyzing the membership of public-sector unions after the 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Janus v. AFSCME found that its effects have been more muted, not the drastic consequences predicted at the time.
“The percentage of public employees belonging to unions has remained largely flat since the Janus decision,” Daniel DiSalvo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, wrote. DiSalvo analyzed public data on union membership and revenue to piece together a picture of how they have fared in the public sector.
Though Justice Elena Kagan predicted at the time that the ruling, which allowed government workers to leave public-sector unions and not be required to pay “agency fees” to the union, would have “large-scale consequences,” no mass exodus of workers has happened, though it has varied from state to state.
In Pennsylvania, public worker union membership slightly increased. In 2018, 53% of the state’s 559,523 public workers were in a union, compared to 53.3% in 2021, a gain of about 52,000 workers.
The effects of Janus may be less than the ebb and flow of public-sector workforces, as DiSalvo found from looking at a union membership database.
“Two overall conclusions can be drawn from the UnionStats data,” he wrote. “One is that union membership was relatively stable in most of the states affected by Janus. The other is that the lion’s share of any given decline in the number of union members likely came from a reduction in the size of the state’s public workforce.”
Union members weren’t resigning thanks to Janus, it seems, but union membership may have dropped from state cuts. However, union revenue from strong states may not be enough to subsidize unions in weak union states, DiSalvo noted, which could present future problems in that states with smaller unions could struggle to promote membership drives and grow.
One issue, DiSalvo wrote, is the lack of uniform or comprehensive data in union membership and revenues. “Given the weaknesses in the data sources available, we cannot be certain exactly what has happened to public-union membership post-Janus. A small step toward rectifying this situation would be to improve the federal reporting requirements of all public-sector unions.”