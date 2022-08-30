(The Center Square) – A new report highlights the Pittsburgh area’s economic recovery – and finds it mostly lacking.
The good news from the Pennsylvania Economy League of Greater Pittsburgh: the regional unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5%, below the pre-pandemic rate. The labor force, too, has rebounded a bit: it’s at 96% of the level before COVID-19, compared to 94% previously.
However, employment is still 96.5% compared to June 2019. While the leisure and hospitality sector has almost reached prepandemic levels, health care and social assistance drive the Pittsburgh region’s job shortfall of 42,500.
“Only Milwaukee has regained a lower percentage of prepandemic employment,” the report noted, comparing Pittsburgh to similar cities.
Pittsburgh’s economy is making gains relative to the worst points of the pandemic, but economic recovery in other cities is leaving it behind. The only industries in the Pittsburgh area that have surpassed job numbers before the pandemic are information, and professional and business services.
The job shortfall is most noticeable in hospitals and nursing homes.
“Of the 14,400 job shortfall in Healthcare and Social Assistance, the bulk of the employment loss since 2019 is attributable to Hospitals (6,300) and Nursing and Residential Care (4,800),” the report noted.
Though Pittsburgh lags behind other cities nationally, the report was optimistic.
“With pandemic-related volatility largely worked out of regional employment trends, the economy is expected to continue its slow but steady progress, although labor force shortages will remain a drag,” it noted.
Slow but steady might not be enough, however. Pennsylvania population growth has shifted to the eastern part of the commonwealth, especially in the Philadelphia suburbs, as The Center Square previously reported. The rural and western parts of the state have been unable to grow the population at all in recent years, with the exception of Butler County, north of Pittsburgh.
While the state government has made strides to reduce some business taxes and offer incentives for building affordable housing, as The Center Square previously reported, the effects of the pandemic exacerbated some long-run negative trends in employment and population.