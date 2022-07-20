(The Center Square) – For pedestrians, Pennsylvania is only the 36th-most dangerous state in America, but its cities are not created equal. Of the major metropolitan areas, Pittsburgh is safer than even smaller cities in the commonwealth.
That’s according to a new report from Smart Growth America, a nonprofit that advocates for safer streets and urban design in cities. The report, “Dangerous by Design 2022,” focuses on “the alarming increase in people being struck and killed while walking.”
Almost every year since 2009, the United States has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths. The report, citing the Governors Highway Safety Association, says an estimated 7,485 people died while walking in 2021.
“This would be the highest number in 40 years and one of the biggest single-year jumps in decades—between 11 and 13 percent in one year,” the report says.
Most of those deaths happened not in the areas with the most people, but the areas with the worst infrastructure.
“Low-income communities are significantly less likely to have access to parks and other opportunities for safe recreational walking and are less likely to have sidewalks, marked crosswalks, and street design to support safer, slower speeds,” the report notes. “Lower-income neighborhoods are also much more likely to contain major arterial roads built for high speeds and higher traffic volumes at intersections, exacerbating dangerous conditions for people walking.”
Pennsylvania has 1.26 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people annually and 804 pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2020. Pedestrian deaths in the commonwealth have gone up significantly – by 54% between 2010 and 2020, as The Center Square previously reported.
Not all metro areas are created equal, however.
Pittsburgh only has 0.92 deaths per 100,000 people, while Philadelphia had 1.98 deaths. Pittsburgh’s rate was lower than the smaller areas of Harrisburg (1.57), Scranton-Wilkes-Barre (1.41), and Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton (1.05).
SGA highlighted Pittsburgh’s success in improving safety. Former Mayor Bill Peduto signed an executive order in 2015 for a Complete Streets policy to update street design guidelines. The city then focused on dangerous hot spots, expanded its protected bike network, and “reconfigur(ed) some key corridors” to improve public safety and health.
In addition to the report, SGA also created an interactive map of pedestrian deaths in America with city-level data to see where people have been killed on streets across Pennsylvania.