(The Center Square) – Enforcement of the prevailing wage ordinance is failing because a comprehensive list of projects it covers doesn't exist, an internal report by the city of Pittsburgh says.
Also in the December report, the city:
• doesn't tell employers about the requirements of the prevailing wage ordinance.
• doesn't consistently enforce the payment of prevailing wages to service workers covered by the ordinance.
• doesn't make companies provide payroll data as required.
• doesn't track job creation or job quality data for publicly subsidized developments.
The review of the ordinance found it was unclear which programs would trigger the prevailing wage requirements. The city didn't try to clarify it over the years and the ordinance may be "overly prohibitive," the report says.
"Employees are almost never aware that they are entitled to this benefit," the city report stated.
The city's prevailing wage law was enacted in 2010. The National Conference of State Legislatures states "prevailing wage laws require that wages for construction workers on public works projects be calculated to reflect local wages for similar jobs."
Critics of prevailing wage state those costs projections often are hiked up by including costs of union jobs that have expensive benefits that increase the cost of projects paid for by taxpayers.
“Prevailing wage mandates consistently drive up costs for taxpayers. For far too long, Pennsylvania’s prevailing wage law has crippled productivity, wasted taxpayer dollars, and discouraged healthy competition in Pittsburgh and across the state," said Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for the Commonwealth Foundation. "These laws require the government to pay workers a set rate for projects regardless of the market rate. In addition to wasting taxpayer dollars, the prevailing wage law also limits the number of projects a government can complete. That means less road paving, infrastructure projects, and school building maintenance. It’s time to let local government negotiate fair rates that will save taxpayers money without sacrificing quality.”
Proponents of prevailing wage say it raises the standard of living for workers.
The internal city of Pittsburgh report stated, "Advocates of prevailing wage laws cite various benefits, including supporting working-class jobs with decent wages, reducing racial wage disparities, and preventing contracted employers from using public funds to undercut local labor markets with low wages."
The Center Square reached out to City Council member Bobby Wilson and City Council President Theresa Kail Smith. Each did not respond before publication.