(The Center Square) – A report released Tuesday ranked the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania as the most unjust civil systems in America, serving as a “haven” for mass tort litigation and injury lawsuits.
The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) said these state courts welcome trial attorneys from across the country with open arms and often hand down favorable judgments that harm businesses and siphon money away from important research and development projects. The Philadelphia Court, in particular, is a top four venue for trying injury lawsuits stemming from asbestos exposure, the report found, despite a nationwide decline in these cases overall.
"[Courts] like Philadelphia can swing open the door for trial lawyers to sue for more money over more issues," ATRA President Tiger Joyce said.
Joyce said critics need look no further than the court’s eight verdicts against New Jersey-based Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary that produced pelvic mesh devices, totaling more than $346 million in damages.
“It is very concerning to observe this pattern of judicial rulings in a court that considers such a large quantity of mass tort litigation,” Joyce said.
The organization also criticizes the state Supreme Court’s use of the Frye standard when evaluating expert evidence, making it easier for questionable science to stand in court, they claim.
Critics assert that the expert testimony presented in court under this standard can be based on untested theories. ATRA and others assert that the Daubert Standard provides for more rigorous qualifications for expert testimony and is used more widely throughout the country.
“It is a judge’s responsibility to ensure unsupported theories and junk science aren’t presented in court as generally accepted scientific or technical principles before a jury,” Joyce said. “Unfortunately, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court allowed just that to happen and in doing so, made it even more difficult for judges across their state to weed out such junk science from their courtrooms.”
The Pennsylvania Association for Justice, an organization representing trial lawyers, said the Philadelphia court hears a large volume of mass tort litigation “by design” because it’s set up to manage cases with dozens, even hundreds, of plaintiffs. Smaller venues can’t support the same case load, meaning its popularity is logistic and intentional.
Besides, the association said, consider the source.
“ATRA is a biased corporate mouthpiece that issues self-serving propaganda and doesn’t tell the real story,” PAJ President Paul Lagnese said. “While their lobbyists and corporate patriarchs may try to undermine our judiciary, we prefer to view these courts for what they truly are – places where Americans have a fair shot at achieving justice against the powerful corporations who harmed them.”
The report comes after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill last week that would have extended liability protections to businesses, hospitals, nonprofits and schools facing frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits. He said the language proved too broad and would protect negligent while further endangering workers. Democrats called the bill a "gift to special interests."
Legislative Republicans, however, accused the governor putting trial attorneys before small business owners.
Joyce said the decision further bolsters the state's unfriendly reputation.
“Unfortunately, this veto just means Pennsylvania’s courts will be further burdened and those unlucky enough to have to defend themselves in these courts will experience an out-of-balance civil justice system," he said.