(The Center Square) – A variety of state-level economic data has Pennsylvania trailing the nation, according to a State Policy Report on economic momentum using federal data.
The Index of State Momentum, published by the Federal Funds Information for States, is updated quarterly to measure personal income growth, employment growth, and population growth. The latest update ranked Pennsylvania No. 38, ahead of nearby Maryland and Ohio, but below New York, West Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey.
While some of Pennsylvania’s lackluster performance is due to some of the downsides of being a large state, the report shows an economy that has not recovered from stagnating population numbers and the effects of COVID-19.
The states with the greatest momentum are Nevada, Texas, Florida, Idaho and Tennessee. Top states tended to be in the South and the West, with New Hampshire being the only state outside those regions to crack the top 15.
Pennsylvania lagged below the national average across the board: for change in personal income (5.4%, a national average of 7.2%), employment change (4%, a national average of 4.7%), and change in population (-0.2%, a national average of 0.1%).
Though the state unemployment rate wasn’t factored into the report, Pennsylvania was trailing nationally as well (5.1%, a national average of 3.8%).
The numbers are not surprising or out of step with other evaluations. A recent report from the American Legislative Exchange Council scored Pennsylvania at No. 42 on governor commitment to economic freedom.
Economic momentum may suffer due to small businesses struggling to grow. A recent survey of small business-owners found that they felt unsupported by state policy and were well-aware of subsidies and tax breaks that states give to large corporations. The economic problems could be more-hostile to small business growth, hampering the development of already-existing resources, but it could also be a structural issue.
The index report found that Pennsylvania isn’t alone among high-population states in having high unemployment rates: California, New York, and Illinois all come in higher than the national average. “This is not uniquely a COVID phenomenon,” the report noted. “High population states typically have higher-than average unemployment rates, reflecting their large urban areas and the struggle of high unemployment in many of those areas.”
Low labor force participation rate could also be a factor, especially if it remains below prepandemic levels.