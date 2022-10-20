(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s possibilities as an innovation hub and entrepreneurial leader are great if it could only seize the opportunities it has so far let pass by, a new report says.
“The state really does have substantial potential. Pennsylvania could be a very good investment,” said Mark Munro, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and lead author of “Commonwealth of Innovation: A Policy Agenda for Revitalizing Pennsylvania’s Economic Dynamism.”
He adds, “But at the same time, other places have made strong moves in the last decade or so and Pennsylvania is now kind of, you know, a middling performer in a domain in which it should be a leader.”
The report notes Pennsylvania’s leadership in research and development, patents, and tech transfer, but lags behind on developing broad-based employment gains in high-tech and high-pay areas. Tech transfer means moving discoveries from research into the economy.
“Innovation and entrepreneurship are understood to be crucial to broad prosperity and the growth of these advanced industries we’re talking about,” Munro said. “We think there’s a causal connection here, that this is one of the core economic problems the state faces.”
Mirroring national trends, growth and advanced research has mainly been around major cities and research universities. Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and State College lead in this area, while smaller cities and rural areas fall behind.
The report encourages the General Assembly to “catalyze Pennsylvania’s vast innovation potential and reinvigorate its entrepreneurial dynamism.” To do so, Brookings recommends a stronger political commitment to innovation and growing state investment in economic development and research, doing more to build innovation hubs and connecting leaders, and boost innovation and entrepreneurial activities outside major cities.
They cautioned against a top-down approach, but emphasized that state political leaders have a role to play in selling Pennsylvania as a place for economic growth and doing more to connect the people and groups that drive innovation.
“It’s our view that the next governor, whoever they end up being, there’s a role for them to play in using the bully pulpit to support these issues,” said Robert Maxim, a senior research associate at Brookings. “Really, their role is to center entrepreneurship and innovation in the state, and not just that – act as the chief salesman in many ways for Pennsylvania. That kind of proactive outreach and salesmanship of Pennsylvania, a state with a ton of assets, has not been happening over the past decade plus in ways that it should’ve been.”
Doing so, of advertising Pennsylvania as the center for economic opportunity, doesn’t require massive amounts of funding. Instead, it’s a change in the culture and approach of how state leaders act and govern, the report says.
The Brookings report isn’t the first to warn of Pennsylvania’s economic lag. The Commonwealth Foundation has argued the state’s economy is “sluggish” and underperforming, The Center Square previously reported. Weak population growth in the state, and declining population growth in rural areas, has been called a risk to the economy by the Independent Fiscal Office.
Pennsylvania has valuable assets to meet its economic challenges, Brookings argued, but to stay competitive, state leaders will have to think differently and seize the opportunity in front of them.