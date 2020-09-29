Pennsylvania receives nearly $9 million for railroad projects
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is sending up to $900,000 to the Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad Co. and more than $7.8 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (DOT) for railroad projects.
For the Delaware-Lackawanna, the project will improve four components at the railroad’s Green Ridge Yard and at its junction with Norfolk Southern Railway at Hyde Park in Scranton.
For the state, the DOT will develop an onboard GPS sensor system to provide real-time information on railcar movements and conditions to shippers, car owners and railroads.
The money is from the $320.6 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program.
Martin wants $5 million for EMS hazard pay
State Sen. Scott Martin, R- Lancaster County, announced a measure to distribute up to $5 million in federal funds to provide hazard pay to emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration recently provided $50 million in grants for employers in life-sustaining industries to provide hazard pay. The proposed bill will distribute money for EMS hazard pay from the state’s share of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Our EMS personnel put themselves in harm’s way throughout the pandemic by responding to calls for patients … who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19,” Martin said in a statement.
Lawmakers want to protect research from foreign threats
A pair of congressional representatives from Pennsylvania have signed onto bipartisan legislation to protect federally-funded research from foreign threats.
U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pennsylvania, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pennsylvania, joined in introducing H.R. 8346, the Academic Research Protection Act.
It would “strengthen our nation’s ability to counter threats posed by malicious state actors like China, Russia, and Iran,” Reschenthaler said in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation will empower research institutions in southwestern Pennsylvania and throughout the nation by providing the tools needed to protect their ingenuity and improving our information sharing with the academic community.”
Pennsylvania museum commission receives money to produce ‘new digital learning resources’
The Institute for Museum and Library Services has given the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) $246,500 in federal funds.
The commission will use the money “to design, produce and deliver new digital learning resources to support individuals and groups affected by COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” according to a news release. It includes producing “virtual tours of museums on the Pennsylvania Trails of History” and developing the infrastructure to deliver the programs.
“These funds will help support that endeavor, creating content that will be useful through the pandemic and beyond,” PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery said in a news release.
– The Center Square