FTA sending $742,000 to SEPTA for safety project
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is sending $742,000 to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for a project to keep workers safe.
The agency will use the money “to install an automated employee protection system, allowing rail transit workers to enhance their safety while working on the tracks,” according to information from the FTA.
The money is part of $9.1 million in funding the agency is sending to 10 projects in nine states as part of the Safety, Research and Demonstration Program and the Bus Operator Compartment Program.
Pennsylvania spends $5.6 million to preserve farms
Pennsylvania is spending more than $5.6 million to preserve 25 farms across the state as part of its Farmland Preservation Program. The farms total 2,224 acres in 17 counties.
“Pennsylvania farmers have faced tremendous pressure to sell their land for more lucrative ventures,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. “These farmers have not only resisted that pressure and beat odds that were stacked against them to keep food on our tables, they have guaranteed that their farms will continue to be there to feed us in the future.”
Environmental department hands out $4.9 million in grants
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is giving $4.9 million in grants to 23 projects across the state.
Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants help communities and the environment by restoring impaired watersheds.
“The Section 319 program tackles the broad challenge of nonpoint source pollution watershed by watershed, supporting partnerships and projects that adhere to data-grounded plans identifying which best practices will reduce the most pollution where, and monitoring outcomes to ensure success,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release.
Mastriano unveils legislation to protect monuments from vandalism
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Adams, announced legislation to protect monuments in the Keystone State.
Senate Bill 1321 would, in part, withhold state funding from jurisdictions that do not uphold laws protecting public monuments. The bill is pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“In America, citizens have the right to peacefully advocate for their beliefs. But, in no society should the routine desecration of historic monuments, memorials, markers and statues become acceptable,” Mastriano said in a news release. “With this legislation, Pennsylvanians are standing up to the masked cowards who, often under the cover of darkness, seek to erase our history and impose their beliefs on the majority.”
