Coronavirus cases up 39 percent on Thursday
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday 185 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in 22 counties across the state, a 39 percent increase in just 24 hours.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the growing outbreak suggests community spread is happening and reiterated the importance of social distancing in mitigating the likely strain on health care facilities.
“Business participation in our mitigation strategies is essential,” she said. “We are keenly aware of the economic impact of this epidemic, but the human toll will be far worse.”
Pennsylvania reported its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s from Northampton County, on Wednesday. Gov. Tom Wolf warned his death was the first of many to come.
Senate approves emergency voting rules
The Pennsylvania Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to implement temporary emergency rules that would allow remote voting.
Senate Resolution 318 creates a mechanism for lawmakers to file bills electronically and participate in committee hearings and meetings remotely. The rules will expire on July 31 or 10 days after the governor’s emergency declaration ends, which occurs first.
The House approved a similar resolution on Tuesday, just hours after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended all nonessential businesses across the state shut down for two to help slow the spread of the novel Coronavirus.
House workshopping COVID-19 response bills
House Republicans are working on COVID-19 response bills and “won’t hesitate to act” under the new remote voting policies in place, according to a GOP spokesperson.
“All of our committee staff and members are tasked with examining how the virus is impacting their different areas of expertise, and working on legislation to address immediate needs and the potential long-term impacts,” Mike Straub, spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, said Thursday. “That being said, the challenge the virus presents continues to evolve, and our plans for addressing it, and holding session to pass bills continues to be in constant flux as well.”
Bills to suspend personal and state income taxes and provide unemployment compensation to small businesses have been introduced so far.
Estimated gun sales surge amid coronavirus pandemic
The Pennsylvania State Police said background checks for gun sales processed through the state's system exceed 4,300 on Tuesday – a 219 percent increase over the year before.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) crashed twice during the day: first, in the morning, due to a server issue and again for three hours in the evening due to a backlog of requests.
"The Pennsylvania State Police is working with its vendor to increase processing power to avoid future backlogs and will adjust staffing as needed to meet demand," said Maj. Gary Dance, director of the PSP Bureau of Records and Identification. "Rumors circulating on social media that PICS has been shutdown as part of the commonwealth's response to the COVID-19 epidemic are false. PICS is, and will remain, operational."
– The Center Square