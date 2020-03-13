AG’s office announces charges against four accused of running pill mill
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced charges against what it calls a “massive” pill mill scheme based in the Philadelphia suburbs.
According to a news release, two doctors, Emmanuel Okolo and Mohanad Fallouh, along with Evelyn Smith and Kent Hunter, worked to procure 85,000 oxycodone tablets worth about $2 million using fraudulent prescriptions and identity theft.
“These doctors prescribed tens of thousands of Oxycodone pills without a medically legitimate purpose,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in the news release. “They stole personal identification and used it to run their illegal pill mill at taxpayer expense.”
Rep. Ryan to lead pension committee
State Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Palmyra, was announced this week as the new chairman of the Public School Employees’ Retirement System Audit and Compliance Committee.
Ryan, a longtime certified public accountant before gaining election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has been a member of the PSERS board of trustees since June.
In a news release, Ryan noted that the committee will lead the way on the pension system’s annual audit and in addressing the system’s $44 million unfunded liability.
“The unfunded pension obligations and the risks inherent in today’s world markets make internal controls critically important to our team,” Ryan said.
Banking Department warns against coronavirus scams
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities issued a warning this week that financial scammers may be attempting to prey on residents’ fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Acting Banking Secretary Richard Vague noted that scams often tie into newsworthy events.
“Consumers should be on high alert for increased fraud during major events such as the outbreak of COVID-19,” Vague said in a news release. “Scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and scam artists are taking advantage of people.”
Anyone suspecting a scam can contact the department at 800-722-2657.
– The Center Square