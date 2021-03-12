Dr. Denise Johnson nominated as physician general
Gov. Tom Wolf has nominated Dr. Denise Johnson to serve as Pennsylvania’s physician general.
Johnson spent 13 years in a private practice in Meadville and was most recently Chief medical Officer at Meadville Medical Center. She is a Georgetown University Graduate and board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Johnson has focused on diversity and inclusion in the community and is the board chair of the Meadville Area Free Clinic.
Film industry incentive bill aims to create jobs in Pennsylvania
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Monongahela, has introduced a bill that would increase Pennsylvania’s film industry incentive to bring more film projects and more jobs to the state.
The bill would increase the industry incentive from $70 million to $125 million to attract more film and TV projects to be made in Pennsylvania.
“Every year, we miss out on an untold number of film and television projects that want to film here but are lured away by better tax incentives in other states,” Bartolotta said. “Expanding this program would allow us to bring more of these projects, jobs, revenues and economic activity to Pennsylvania communities instead of these benefits going to other states.”
Legislation introduced to ban assault weapons
State Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Allegheny, has introduced a bill that would ban high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles in Pennsylvania.
HB 770 would ban the possession, purchase, transfer, use, and manufacture of assault weapons, which would include firearms like AR-15s. Exceptions would be granted for members of the U.S. military and law enforcement while on official duty.
The bill would not negate lawful ownership of firearms purchased prior to the date of the law being passed into effect.
The bill was referred to the House Judiciary Committee for further action.
Bill looks to enhance libraries’ ability to generate revenue
State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, has reintroduced legislation to exclude sales tax for library book sales.
HB 708, would allow libraries to sell used books without paying sales tax year-round. The current law only allows libraries to generate tax free revenue from seven days of book sales each year.
“So many Pennsylvanians rely on libraries for many aspects of their lives,” Ciresi said. “So, we need to find additional ways to support them and ensure they can remain a valuable resource for years to come.”
The bill was reintroduced this session after not receiving a vote in the 2019-20 legislative session. It was referred to House Finance Committee.