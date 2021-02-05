Providers in state child care program to get pay increase
Gov. Tom Wolf announced a base pay rate increase for child care providers participating in Pennsylvania’s subsidized child care program, Child Care Works (CCW).
CCW helps low-income families across the Commonwealth pay for child care tuition and fees while ensuring working parents that children are cared for while on the job.
“By investing in base rates, we invest in quality across our child care industry – an investment that will help providers grow, develop, and retain staff and continue to improve services and care for our youngest Pennsylvanians,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said.
This increase equates to an additional $28.8 million in federal funding for fiscal 2020-21 and $87.2 million for fiscal 2021-22. Effective March 2021, the increase will bring Pennsylvania up from the 25th to 40th percentile, closer to the federal government’s recommendation of reimbursing at the 75th percentile.
Fund that aids children of inmates to face audit
Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced that his recently launched performance audit of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will include a focus on the First Chance Trust Fund, benefiting the children of incarcerated parents.
The First Chance Trust Fund supports intervention efforts and programs to help children of prison inmates avoid becoming involved in the judicial system.
“The First Chance Trust Fund is a crucial element of Pennsylvania’s efforts to help at-risk kids stay on the right path,” DeFoor said. “My audit will help ensure that the trust fund is operating as intended and delivering on its promise to help children of incarcerated parents chart a course to a bright future.”
Candidates sought for Pennsylvania Game Commission board
The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking a candidate to represent District 4 on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s board of directors.
Commissioner Tim Layton, whose term expires on June 29, 2021, represents District 4, which includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.
Applicants must be residents of the district and well-informed about wildlife conservation and restoration. Anyone interested in volunteering to serve on the board is encouraged to send a letter of intent and resume to the advisory council.
Candidates will be interviewed by the council, and Gov. Tom Wolf will select the candidate to be presented to the Senate for confirmation.
– The Center Square