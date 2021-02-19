Vaccine Registry Act aims to streamline process
Legislation introduced by Reps. Ryan Bizarro, D-Erie, Pam Snyder, D-Carmichaels, Jennifer O’Mara, D-Springfield, and Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, is intended reduce the challenges Pennsylvanians face when registering for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Under the Vaccine Registry Act, the Pennsylvania State Department of Health would create and maintain a statewide database of residents who are eligible and willing to receive the vaccine. The database would allow the individual, their spouse/significant other, or family member to schedule the vaccination on their behalf.
Vaccine providers would be required to use the registry to schedule and prioritize vaccinations.
“This would alleviate the frustration and challenge of checking for appointments at multiple providers across multiple locations,” Rep. Snyder said in a news release.
Grant program accepts proposals to strengthen Pennsylvania’s agricultural market
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is accepting concept proposals for the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to increase the visibility and competitiveness of Pennsylvania’s horticultural specialty crops.
The grant is authorized under the 2018 federal Farm Bill and includes specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, and nursery crops.
In the two-part submission process, the applicant submits a detailed, three-page concept paper that is reviewed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Hall Industries to open facility in Mercer County, create 57 new jobs
Hall Industries, a family-owned engineering and manufacturing company, plans to expand its operations to a new facility in Mercer County, creating 57 new jobs and retaining 184 positions, according to a news release from the governor's office.
More than $11.8 million was invested in the purchasing of the 468,000 square-foot Cooper Industrial Commons – a brownfield site in Grove City – renovating, installing new machinery and equipment, and training employees.
The existing Pennsylvania locations will remain open. Hall Industries provides parts and services for their clients in the aviation, transportation, and heavy equipment industries.
Addiction treatment center agrees to end deceptive marketing practices
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office entered in an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance settlement with Tennessee-based Freedom Healthcare.
The settlement states that Freedom Healthcare used multiple deceptive marketing tactics on thousands of Pennsylvanians for monetary gain.
“The opioid epidemic continues to plague Pennsylvanians across our state and people seeking treatment for themselves or loved ones have a right to straightforward information,” Shapiro said. “Deceptive practices prey on Pennsylvanians who simply seek to overcome the grips of addiction.”
Freedom Healthcare will pay $88,000 toward nonprofit addiction treatment.
– The Center Square