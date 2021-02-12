Committee approves bill to exempt stimulus payments from state and local tax
The House Financial Committee approved a bill by Rep. Brandon Markosek, D-Allegheny, to exempt Covid-19 stimulus payments from state and local taxes.
Under House Bill 359, economic impact payments issued under the federal CARES Act would not be designated as income and therefore made exempt from state and local taxes.
“I believe people should be able to use every cent of their stimulus payment to offset hardships from the pandemic,” Markosek said. “This legislation would help to keep that much-needed money in the hands of those who can use it to further care for their families.”
The full House is next to vote on the bill.
House passes two bills to support PA farmers
The state House passed two bills that support Pennsylvania's farmers and agricultural industry by removing barriers in agritourism and dairy milk transportation.
House Bill 101 creates the Agritourism Activity Protections Act, which gives limited civil liability protection to farmers that offer tourism activities on their farms. House Bill 186 allows milk haulers to be exempt from weather-related commercial vehicle travel bans by obtaining a decal issued by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.
“They [farmers] need and deserve our support, and one way we can do that is by adopting policies that will make their jobs a little easier,” Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter, said.
Workforce Development Pilot program expands public transportation for job seekers
A new Workforce Development Pilot program has been created to provide job seekers with transportation to employment in areas previously unreachable by public transportation.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation partnered with rabbittransit, Chester County Transportation Management Association, and Urban Outfitters to develop the program.
The program is being launched in the Gettysburg to Hanover and Coatsville to Gap areas of Pennsylvania and will run for 24 months to determine feasibility and transportation needs.
Deadline approaches for farmers to apply for water and soil quality improvement tax credits
March 1 marks the deadline for farmers to apply for tax credits offered through Pennsylvania’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Program (REAP) for improving soil and water quality.
The REAP tax credit program rewards farmers who protect the quality of soil and waterways by implementing best management practices or purchasing equipment to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff.
Farmers can earn tax credits of 50 to 75% of the improvement project's eligible out-of-pocket cost and can receive up to $250,000 in a seven-year period.
– The Center Square