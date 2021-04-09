Reduction in loss-cost filing, workers comp insurance to cut costs for businesses
Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman announced the approval of loss-cost filing to lower workers' compensation insurance rates, resulting in reduced premiums for Pennsylvania businesses.
"This decrease continues several years of loss-cost reductions, further helping businesses in our state be more competitive, and frees up money to spend on other priorities, which is vital as Pennsylvania recovers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," Altman said.
Not all employers will see a decrease in premiums. Loss-cost filing savings will vary for each employer depending on the risk classification, claims experience, and other factors.
Culver recovering from successful kidney transplant procedure
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland/Snyder, recently underwent a successful kidney transplant procedure at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore. Culver and her donor are both doing well after the surgery.
“I will be forever grateful to my donor for this generous and selfless act, and thankful for the expert medical care I received at both Johns Hopkins and Geisinger Medical centers,” Culver said.
Her office remains open for normal business hours. Culver will work from home until she is medically cleared to resume her in-person schedule.
Bill introduced to block easy accessibility human trafficking material
State Rep. Darisha Parker, D-Philaphia, introduced legislation to use internet filters to block minors from viewing adult content while simultaneously combating human trafficking.
The legislation would require legal adults to provide proof of ID to remove a website blocking filter for prostitution hubs and obscene adult content. The bill also requires a small admission fee for all live-entertainment establishments. These funds would go directly to organizations that fight human trafficking and child exploitation.
“By making it more difficult to access websites that promote sex trafficking or obscene adult content on Internet-enabled devices, we can simultaneously fight against this growing menace while also removing the current double standard allowing minors to access obscene content online,” Parker said.
The legislation has been introduced in more than 20 states and has 37 supporters at the federal level.
Pension program available to amputee and paralyzed veterans
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is raising awareness about the Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program during National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April.
Veterans that meet the eligibility criteria may qualify to receive $150 per month. Currently, more than 2,000 veterans are enrolled in the program.
