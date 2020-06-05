Wolf: Participation in Black Lives Matter protest ‘inconsistent’ with COVID-19 guidelines
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf admitted Friday his decision to join a Black Lives Matter protest contradicted his administration’s guidance on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Wolf marched with protesters through Harrisburg on Wednesday to bring awareness to systemic racism and police brutality in solidarity with similar demonstrations unfolding across the country. Although he and many others wore masks, the event violates rules from the Department of Health that bans events of more than 250 people in one place.
“That was inconsistent. I acknowledge that,” he said during a news conference Friday. “I recognize I took a real gamble there, but I thought it was a risk worth taking.”
As of Friday, about 70 percent of the state’s confirmed 74,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while nearly 5,900 have died. On June 12, more than half of the state’s 67 counties will have progressed to the green phase of Wolf’s phased economic reopening plans, which allows restaurant dining rooms, gyms, salons and spas to operate at limited capacity. The remaining counties will stay in yellow phase, Wolf said Friday.
Judge overturns conviction of Philadelphia man on death row
A judge in Philadelphia overturned the conviction of Walter Ogrod on Friday, more than 23 years after he was sentenced to death in the slaying of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn in 1988.
Common Pleas Court Judge Shelley Robins-New agreed to release Ogrod on bail after determining that his original conviction in 1996 was tainted by prosecutorial misconduct, flimsy circumstantial evidence and false testimony from two discredited jailhouse informants.
New testing also confirmed that Ogrod’s DNA didn’t match the sample taken from Horn’s body.
District Attorney Larry Kranser said in court documents that Ogrod’s confession was likely coerced. Horn’s mother, Sharon Fahy, submitted a sworn statement in April that supported Ogrod’s innocence.
Robins-New granted Ogrod a new trial, though prosecutors have no plans to go through with it, according to multiple media reports.
Erie County’s COVID-19 cases rise, keeping it stuck in yellow phase
Erie County will not progress to the green stage of Wolf’s phased economic reopening plan this week, making it an outlier in the western half of the state where COVID-19’s spread has been slower and less severe.
The Department of Health confirmed Friday that cases in the county rose over the last two weeks – 112 recorded since May 22, with 332 in total.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday the county “did not meet the criteria of stable or decreasing infection rates over the last two weeks.”
The decision prompted backlash from a coalition of lawmakers, who say the prolonged shutdown is crushing small business owners and the economy.
“Each day that goes by makes it that much harder for these businesses to get back on their feet,” said Rep. Ryan Bizzaro, D-Erie. “To be sure, the health of our residents is priority No. 1, but we must not ignore the health of our local economy, which is hanging in the balance.”
Bizzaro signed a letter along with fellow Erie Democratic Reps. Bob Merski and Pat Harkins urging Wolf to reconsider. Erie Mayor Joseph Schember, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, and Corry Mayor David Mitchell also signed.
“Keeping Erie in the yellow is doing nothing to keep residents safer; it’s only hurting our local businesses. Surrounding counties – including those in Ohio and New York – are fully open, forcing Erie consumers to travel elsewhere for services,” Merski said. “It only creates unnecessary competition for our business community and increases the risk of spreading the virus.”