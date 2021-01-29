Pennsylvanians can file online for property tax and rent rebate program
The Wolf administration has announced an online filing option for rebates on property taxes and rent from 2020 through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
The Department of Revenue created the online portal to make it easier for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the program to submit their applications. The program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
"Offering an online filing option gives us a new, user-friendly tool that helps us ensure everyone who is eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has a simple way to submit their applications," Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
Lawmakers support monthly stipend increase for disabled veterans
State Reps. Nick Pisciotanno and Amen Brown have announced plans to introduce legislation to raise the $150 monthly stipend to $200 per month for veterans who are blind, paralyzed, or amputees due to military service. The current $150 monthly stipend had not been increased in more than two decades.
“Each one of them who suffered life-altering, debilitating injuries is truly deserving of a long-overdue increase to this benefit, a benefit that is well within our state’s budgetary means, ” Pisciottano said.
Legislation to study Covid-19 impact on Pennsylvania education
The Pennsylvania House Education Committee will review two bills introduced by Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, that would study and report on the impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania students and schools.
House Bill 228 would research and report on the academic impact of the virus on students and include the most successful methods of instruction. House Bill 229 would focus on the fiscal impact that Covid-19 had on schools.
“As we navigate through this unprecedented time, it will be very important to know the effects, both positive and negative, that the federal, state and local responses, mitigation efforts and guidance have had on our students and education system,” Gaydos said.
Photo printing lab relocates to York County, creating more than 100 jobs
Nations Photo Lab has created 125 new, full-time jobs in Springettsbury Township, York County after relocating from out-of-state, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
The company is investing $5.6 million in the purchase of an existing 73,850-square-foot building, renovations, new equipment, furniture, and job training.
The relocation project was coordinated by the Governor's Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who work with businesses relocating to the state, and supported by the York Country Economic Alliance.
The lab was previously located in Cockeysville, Maryland.
– The Center Square