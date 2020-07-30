(The Center Square) – The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 13 became the defendant Thursday in a sixth federal lawsuit challenging the public sector union’s resignation policy.
Ralph Rhodes, a youth development aide at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Montour County, filed a complaint in the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleging that AFSCME continued deducting union dues from his paychecks for more than a year after he resigned his membership.
AFSCME limits resignations to a two-week window preceding the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement. The union’s Council 11, in Ohio, agreed to stop this “maintenance of membership” policy as part of a settlement with four employees earlier this month, though it appears to still continue in Pennsylvania.
The Fairness Center President Nathan McGrath – who represents Rhodes and five other plaintiffs against AFSCME – said the union’s actions “add insult to injury.”
“Mr. Rhodes followed all the right steps to resign, and the union refused to honor his resignation,” he said. “In addition to ignoring his resignation, AFSCME added insult to injury by continuing to take union dues from Mr. Rhodes long after he resigned.”
Rhodes' legal challenge comes five weeks after Elizabeth McKeon, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and clerk typist at Norristown State Hospital in Montgomery County, faced similar challenges halting AFSCME union due paycheck deductions after resigning her membership 11 months prior.
McGrath also settled litigation in May with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776 after a former liquor store clerk sued the organization for collecting $1,7000 in dues despite his resignation more than a year earlier. The union agreed to refund the money, but did not comment further on the case.
Both cases come after a 2018 Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME deemed fair share dues and other fees collected from nonmember employees to be unlawful.