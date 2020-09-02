(The Center Square) – Two more Pennsylvania state employees reached settlements last week with a workers’ union that continued to deduct dues from their paychecks even after they resigned from the labor organization.
The settlements come just weeks after the workers filed separate cases in a Pennsylvania federal court. The Fairness Center represented both plaintiffs. In the past year, the public-interest law firm has helped at least seven former union members get refunds from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 13.
Elizabeth McKeon filed her lawsuit in June, nearly a year after she left the union. Despite that, the union continued to dock the paychecks she received as a clerk typist at the Norristown State Hospital.
Ralph Rhodes left the union in June of last year. However, the dues kept coming out of his check for a year. In July, he filed suit to recoup his lost wages.
In both cases, according to a release from the Fairness Center, the employees were fully compensated and received interest on the wrongfully taken fees.
"Public employees should not have to jump through excessive hoops and take extreme measures to disentangle themselves from a union they no longer support,” said Nathan McGrath, president and general counsel for the Fairness Center, in a statement. “Both Ms. McKeon and Mr. Rhodes resigned their memberships but had to file federal lawsuits in order to recoup their money that AFSCME continued to have taken from their paychecks even after they resigned from the union."
AFSCME isn’t the only Pennsylvania union that has taken dues from workers who no longer want to be members. In May, a worker at a state-owned liquor store got more than $1,700 in a settlement after he was initially denied the opportunity to leave the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local representing employees at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
The lawsuits were filed as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling two years ago. In an Illinois case, Janus vs. AFSCME, the nation’s top court ruled in a 5-4 decision that forced payment of union dues violated a worker’s First Amendment right to free speech.
Other cases regarding back dues claims remain active in federal court. One of them involves seven current and former state workers seeking refunds from AFSCME. That case was filed last November, but a federal judge ordered a stay in the case after both parties requested it in January due to similar cases awaiting decisions in the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals.