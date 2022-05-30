(The Center Square) – While Allegheny County’s bus service performs well on costs compared to its peers, its light rail service is one of the most expensive in the country even as its passenger numbers are some of the lowest.
A new report from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy comparing the 19 light-rail systems in the U.S. found that Pittsburgh’s costs were the 5th highest – and 25% higher than the average light-rail system.
Using operating expenses per vehicle revenue hour as the relevant measure because “that is the fundamental cost of providing the service,” Pittsburgh’s light-rail was about $423. Only the light-rail in Newark, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Seattle were more expensive.
The average OE/VRH was $339. Cities such as San Francisco, Cleveland, Boston, and Charlotte were all less costly than Pittsburgh. Denver and San Diego had the lowest costs at $169 and $177, respectively.
“If (the Port Authority of Allegheny County) was able to operate at the group average on a per vehicle hour basis it would result in savings of $14 million per year of its $71.1 million in light-rail operating expenses,” wrote Eric Montarti and Jake Haulk, research director and president-emeritus, respectively, at the Allegheny Institute.
Some cities are more expensive than others, but cost of living differences didn’t drive the difference in light-rail costs. While the four agencies with higher costs than Pittsburgh had higher costs of living, 10 agencies had a higher cost of living but lower light-rail expenses.
The trouble, from the point of view of the PAAC, is the difficulty of Pittsburgh’s aging light-rail system and its geography.
“An apples-to-apples comparison of two or more public transit agencies that operate in different climates, have different geographies and topographies, serve different communities, and operate in wholly different conditions is troublesome at best,” Port Authority Spokesman Adam Brandolph said.
Other light-rail systems, such as those in Charlotte and Salt Lake City, are much newer – less than 20 years old – which keeps maintenance costs low.
“Maintaining a light-rail system that was in part originally constructed well over 100 years ago does tend to be more expensive to operate than the more modern rail systems that many of our peer agencies are operating today,” Brandolph said.
Pittsburgh’s bus system has a comparatively high ridership and operates much more efficiently on a cost and ridership basis. Light rail can be trickier, due to internal and external issues.
The high cost and low ridership can be traced to some problems outside the PAAC’s control, such as low neighborhood density. The Library Line, for example, averaged only 3,000 riders on weekdays pre-pandemic, but has an “imminent need” for $450 million in infrastructure repairs. In NEXTransit, the agency’s long-term transportation plan, the agency noted the serious problems the line presents.
“It is important that Port Authority identify substantive ways to increase ridership on the line (with commitment from local municipalities for implementation) or explore less expensive ways of maintaining service to these communities,” the report noted.
Labor costs, too, run high. PAAC’s 2021 service report noted that Pittsburgh’s light rail had the second-highest cost per passenger served compared to eight other light-rail systems. The agency cited the high cost of maintenance, closely spaced stations that require trains to run slower, and “comparatively high operator and maintenance employee wages and benefits.”
Though light-rail ridership has fallen almost 80 percent from February 2019 to February 2022, no layoffs or furloughs happened. Despite the difficulty of comparing light-rail systems, the Allegheny Institute argued for change.
“This a prime opportunity for PAAC to enact long overdue reforms to reduce or at least slow the rise in operations costs,” Montarti and Haulk wrote.