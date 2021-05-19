(The Center Square) – Democratic voters in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Allentown ousted their incumbent mayors during Tuesday’s primary election.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto conceded to state Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Pittsburgh, on Tuesday night just two hours after the polls closed. Gainey, first elected to the state House’s 24th district in 2012, will become the city’s first Black mayor if approved by voters in November.
“I’m honored, humbled, and proud that the people of Pittsburgh have placed their faith in me by making me their Democratic nominee for the office of mayor,” Gainey said in a formal statement to KDKA. “This election made history, and I’m ready to go to work building a Pittsburgh where all can belong, contribute, and succeed.”
About 200 miles east, voters in the capital city of Harrisburg denied Mayor Eric Papenfuse a third term in a tight race with City Council President Wanda Williams. Papenfuse conceded late Tuesday night after losing by just 56 votes, PennLive reported.
Williams, if elected in November’s general election, would become both the city’s second female and second Black mayor. She described her victory in the tight four-way race as surprising in an interview with PennLive.
“And regardless of how it turned out I felt good about the campaign we had,” she said. “It was a good campaign. We didn’t discredit anybody or bash anybody. It was about doing the right thing; putting the right message out there to the residents of Harrisburg. That is what I want to be; the servant for them.”
As of Wednesday morning, Allentown city official Matt Tuerk leads a four-way race against incumbent Mayor Ray O’Connell for the Democratic nomination, according to a report from 69 News. O’Connell was elected in 2019 after the City Council tapped him for an interim role a year earlier in the wake of former Mayor Ed Pawlowski’s federal corruption convictions.
It appears that incumbent Erie Mayor Joe Schember has secured another four-year term after defeating two Democratic challengers. He runs unopposed in the November general election, according to the Erie Times-News.