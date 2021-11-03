(The Center Square) – Democratic state Rep. Ed Gainey has been elected Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor.
The lawmaker opened a 28,000-vote lead over retired police officer Tony Moreno late Tuesday evening with 98% of precincts reporting, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The city native will replace two-term Mayor Bill Peduto after defeating him in the May primary. Voters in Harrisburg and Allentown likewise ousted their incumbent leaders Tuesday and replaced them with new Democratic candidates.
Gainey said on Twitter the victory is not his alone to celebrate and touted a message of unity and inclusivity.
“Together, we can build a city for all – the safest, most affordable, and most diverse city in America, a city that values the working people who built it, maintain it, and keep it running,” he said. "We can be a city where everyone can belong and contribute, where everyone has a seat at the table, where no one is left behind or pushed out.”
Peduto tweeted a message of congratulations to Gainey late Tuesday.
"I look forward to working with you and your team on a progressive transition for the betterment of all of Pittsburgh," he said. "Here’s to the next chapter. Do great things!"