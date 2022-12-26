(The Center Square) – Pittsburgh has been declared a World War II Heritage City by the National Parks Service in recognition of its wartime efforts, and crucial role in supporting the American war effort.
The World War II Heritage City Program, established by Congress in 2019, only recognizes one city per state, giving Pittsburgh the exclusive designation.
“Pittsburgh has a long and rich history of providing the materials and manpower to change the world,” said Mayor Ed Gainey in a press release. “During World War II, Pittsburgh served as one of the nation’s crucial defense manufacturing centers. In the decades since[,] local organizations and residents have preserved this critical legacy in museums, memorials, and local programing. Understanding and honoring our history is vital to building a better Pittsburgh, and a better world, for all of our children.”
Civilian Pittsburghers “transformed and converted facilities shuttered during the Great Depression into round-the-clock operations,” the release noted. “The federal government contributed over five hundred million dollars to factory expansions producing airplane blades, torpedoes, anti-craft guns, tanks, and food from canning facilities. Taking advantage of its location through rivers and an extensive railway system and the hub of the steel and iron industry – Pittsburgh exceeded the demands and challenges of the war.”
Almost 4,000 soldiers from Allegheny County were casualties in World War II, more than half of them killed in action, and 8 soldiers from the Pittsburgh area received the Medal of Honor.
The war had a deep effect on the city’s economy as well. It spurred steel production to skyrocket to meet new demand.
“Steel producers in Pittsburgh responded quickly to the war effort: increasing production by more than 200 percent by 1942, becoming the world’s leading producer of steel,” the NPS noted. “The Mesta Machine Company produced more than half of the 155mm gun tubes used in the war. Local factories converted machinery designed for domestic production toward military materials, including armor for tanks, railway components, and specialized turbine equipment for maritime use.”
The criteria to qualify as a Heritage City were two-fold: the city’s contribution to the home-front war effort, and its achievement in preserving the heritage and legacy of this contribution. It doesn’t, however, mean more federal support.
“Designation as an American World War II Heritage City is honorary: it does not guarantee that a threatened property will be protected or that preservation will occur; it does not guarantee that a city or other jurisdiction will receive federal financial assistance for planning or development,” said Maria Cavins, an NPS spokeswoman. “At this time, there is no federal funding associated with designation.”