(The Center Square) – Thomas Staszak, a former worker in the city water department, will repay Philadelphia more than $150,000 and serve better than a year in jail.
That's the price for his fraudulent activities in 2017 and 2018 while earning a management salary of about $48,000, according to records. He pleaded guilty to stealing property and selling it to scrap yards.
“Mr. Staszak used his position as a supervisor with a public sector agency to enrich himself to the detriment of all Philadelphians who expect and deserve honest services from their government,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a release explaining how Staszak stole and profited. “The Philadelphia Water Department is entrusted with a task which is vital to the health of our city and region; the defendant’s actions took money and resources for that mission directly out of the hands of taxpayers and moved the proceeds into his own bank account.”
Staszak, 47, must pay $153,367 in restitution. He's sentenced to 14 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Staszak pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft from a federal funded program and computer fraud. In 2017 and 2018, he accessed the water department’s inventory control system with the credentials of employees he supervised and created false entries in the records system to justify removing maintenance materials. Staszak would then take the property and sell it to local scrap yards.
The FBI and the city of Philadelphia’s Office of Inspector General investigated Staszak’s case.
The OIG has also investigated three employees in the city’s revenue department for bribes totaling $58,000, a case that is still pending. In 2021, a Philadelphia Parks & Recreation official was sentenced to 13 months in prison for fraud and embezzlement.
“A lack of financial literacy among elected officials; a culture of blind trust, especially among smaller communities in which employees and officials have long-standing relationships; and turnover among elected officials as contributing to weak internal controls,” the Journal of Accountancy noted, makes fraud and theft harder to detect. “Without the right system in place, municipalities risk creating an embezzlement opportunity, even for the most trusted employees.”
In Philadelphia, the Inspector General’s 2020 report (its most recent) noted that its investigations “resulted in nearly $3 million of savings – almost twice the OIG’s modest budget.” More than 30 city employees were disciplined after OIG investigations and 11 individuals were charged with criminal corruption offenses.
About 75% of the investigations by the office started from complaints brought by city employees or local residents.