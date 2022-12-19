(The Center Square) – Forty-seven school buses on nontraditional power are expected to transport students in Philadelphia this coming year.
The city's public school district, which bought its first five electric buses in 2022, plans to expand its alternative-fueled fleet in 2023 in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Thirty-eight would run on propane, nine on electricity, the latter purchased through a state grant.
The district has 370 buses. In addition to the five electrics, 349 run on diesel, 16 on gas.
The district said it has 171 buses more than 15 years old, three years more than the national standard. The district was to phase out its older buses.
The district wants to add several more propane-powered buses to its fleet, with a projection to add 38 in 2024 and have as many 70 by 2026.
The school district reviewed plans at its Dec. 15 school board meeting to spend a total of $18.5 million on bus purchases with four vendors.
The Gregory Poole equipment company estimates that diesel buses cost $90,000, electric buses cost $290,000 and propane buses cost $98,000. Maintenance and fuel for school buses also factor into the total cost.
Roush CleanTech, an alternative fuel vehicle technology company, said some school districts are spending less on fuel and maintenance, such as oil changes, on propane buses as compared to diesel and are finding propane buses have less down time.