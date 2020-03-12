(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has proposed a new cash rental assistance program that he hopes will address the city’s housing issues. He wants to spend $47.5 million over the next five years to fund it.
In his budget address to the City Council, Kenney said the purpose of PHLRentAssist will be to keep people from being evicted. Housing instability, he added, hurts adults in the workforce and kids in the classroom.
More than half of the city’s renters spend 30 percent or more of their income on rent, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. According to data from the Pew Charitable Trusts, it has remained well over 50 percent since 2008.
“Through this program, we will test innovative and cost-effective practices to housing instability and poverty alleviation, including through a cash transfer pilot program,” the mayor told council members.
The cash transfer is one of two initiatives the city wants to implement; the other involves giving renters a voucher. The city also is running a separate program in which a subsidy is paid directly to landlords.
According to WHYY Radio, 1,000 households in the city would participate in the project, with 500 each receiving either the voucher or the cash payments.
City officials will work with researchers to evaluate how both methods work, and the findings could be used to influence rental assistance programs in the future, both in Philadelphia and elsewhere.
“If this is proven to be effective, it could also have national implications around how we give rental subsidies to people in poverty,” tweeted Gregory Heller, the executive director of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority.
Kinney has earmarked $6.6 million in the upcoming fiscal year for the initiative and wants $32.5 million from the city’s general fund over the next five years for it. Those funds would then be used alongside $15 million in the city’s housing trust fund to pay for the entire project.
There will also be specific initiatives within PHLRentAssist that will target specific problem sectors. The city wants to work with young adults ages 21-24 who are transitioning out of the foster care program with scant resources, if any. Besides helping solve the housing issue, the city’s program would also seek to connect the young adults with job training and education opportunities through the Community College of Philadelphia.
PHLRentAssist would also double the number of disabled residents who are living in poverty who can participate in a rent subsidy program, which the mayor’s office said would bring greater stability to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.