(The Center Square) – Officials in Philadelphia said this week that residents and visitors must now wear masks indoors, unless the business requires proof of vaccination before entering.
The city’s Department of Public Health also said masks must be worn for outdoor gatherings that exceed 1,000 attendees.
In a news release, James Garrow, a department spokesperson, said the worrying rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant has proved to be “the most dangerous time in some parts” of the country.
“While the situation isn’t quite as bad in Philadelphia, case counts are rising and that’s worrisome,” he said. "The last time we saw the number of new cases going up, the Health Department took action to help slow the spread. Starting August 12, we’re doing that again.”
Starting Sept. 1, vaccination will become a condition of employment with the city. Existing workers must either show proof of completed inoculation or wear two masks – a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask – at all times.
“Being vaccinated against COVID-19 results in an eight-fold reduction of risk if you’re fully vaccinated compared to when you are not,” Garrow said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, you have a 25-fold reduction of your risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID.”
City data shows more than 856,000 residents are fully immunized as of Wednesday. More than 1 million have received at least one dose.
Garrow reiterated that “the COVID vaccines protect people very well and are the best way to avoid a severe enough infection that could end up in hospitalization.”
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said earlier this month federal data shows that about 65% of the new virus cases in the region that includes Pennsylvania are caused by the delta variant.
While breakthrough cases have occurred in fully immunized people, Beam said unvaccinated patients represent 97% of the hospitalizations and 99% of the COVID-19 deaths.