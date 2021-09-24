(The Center Square) – Express Med Pharmaceuticals will hire 700 new workers for a planned expansion at its Beaver County facility.
The Monaca plant, located about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, will use $1 million in state grants to hire and train 674 new employees over the next three years, many of whom will work remotely. An additional 34 staffers will keep their jobs, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
“This funding serves as an invaluable tool in Express Med Pharmaceuticals’ continued growth in the commonwealth and ability to serve their consumers for healthcare needs,” Wolf said Friday. “With their latest investment into western Pennsylvania comes hundreds and hundreds of new jobs for the region and my administration is thrilled to witness the new opportunities this expansion will bring to Monaca at a critical time in the state’s economic recovery.”
Express Med, founded in 1998, operates as a mail-order pharmacy and recently developed customized pill packs that focus on multiple doses organized by day and time. SelectQuote Inc. acquired the company earlier this year and rebranded it as SelectRx.
“It’s great to be able to partner with the state of Pennsylvania on the expansion of SelectRx and to be able to create additional job opportunities in the state,” said Tim Danker, CEO of SelectQuote. “The expansion of SelectRx is an important part of the growth of SelectQuote and our healthcare services platform, Population Health.”
The project was one of five coordinated by the governor’s action team, a group of economic development professionals that serve as liaisons between the administration and businesses looking to relocate into or expand in Pennsylvania.
According to a report on the team’s activities between 2019 and 2020, their efforts preserved more than 9,200 jobs and created more than 1,200 new positions in the state’s southwest region.
The news comes as the state’s job creation stagnates, according to an update released in June month from the Independent Fiscal Office. The statewide unemployment rate for August, the most-recent data available, hovered around 6.4%, still well above the national average.
The Department of Labor and Industry said earlier this year the state lost 500,000 jobs in 2020 that it may never recover.