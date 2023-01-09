(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given.
The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared.
The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax credit is likely insufficient to incentivize job creation” and, when job creation does happen, “it is likely the job would have been created regardless.”
The IFO has analyzed other tax credit programs as part of a legally mandated review. As The Center Square previously reported, other programs, such as a rural jobs tax credit, have also failed to deliver on promised job growth.
“The purpose of the credit is to generate economic development through the creation of family-sustaining Pennsylvania manufacturing jobs,” the IFO noted.
One issue with the MTC is its modesty and limits. The credit is worth up to 5% of a firm’s annual increase in payroll in its first year and requires new jobs to be maintained for at least five years. Up to $4 million of the tax credits can be awarded annually.
The cost of hiring more workers, however, makes the subsidy a secondary consideration.
“The tax credit is only awarded for the first year, but the newly created job must be retained for five years,” the IFO noted. “At this rate an employer is unlikely to create new jobs unless there is sufficient demand for the firm’s services to support the expenditure.”
The credit might lower some business costs, but the push-and-pull of economic demand would influence a manufacturer more than the tax credit. The 5% wage credit, the IFO noted, only offsets $4,300, or 3.8% of the total cost of the average worker in year one, and no costs for the next four years.
Another issue is limited data. The IFO found that only five firms have received the tax credit since the program began in 2021. The report noted 415 jobs were connected to the credits, but more performance data is needed to demonstrate the credit’s ability to spur job creation.
“Policymakers should consider program revisions, reprogram the MTC funding to benefit another more efficient economic development program or convert to a grant program,” the IFO noted.
Pennsylvania is one of four states that offers a tax credit for manufacturing jobs. It has the lowest program cap of $4 million, with Oklahoma’s $25 million cap being the highest. Referencing a 2018 study on tax credits by the Upjohn Institute, the IFO noted “smaller incentive packages (like Pennsylvania) will ‘tend to have effects on the low end.’”
In its recommendations, the IFO suggested “policymakers should consider increasing the incentive” or “roll the funding from the MTC program into another [Department of Community and Economic Development] program that research suggests would yield a higher return on investment.”