(The Center Square) – The Office of Attorney General won $500,000 in restitution for Pennsylvanians that were scammed by Harbour Portfolio Capital, LLC into agreeing to unlawful and unfair purchases of uninhabitable homes.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued defendants including Charles A. Vose III, the founder of Harbour Portfolio Capital, LLC and affiliated companies, accusing the firm of reselling homes without improvements at three or four times the amount they were paid for just weeks or days after Harbour made the purchase.
Without disclosure of defects, the company sold at least 80 homes in Pennsylvania that were in run-down condition and lacking essentials like heat, electricity, or appliances, Shapiro said.
“Harbour sold uninhabitable, overpriced homes at unlawful interest rates to Pennsylvanians who were only hoping to have a place to raise their family and build savings,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Today, we’ve given money back to consumers to ease the financial burden placed on families by a cynical, heartless scam.”