(The Center Square) – Pennsylvanians who live or work in the six counties affected by Hurricane Ida and are unemployed due to the disaster can apply for temporary Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Residents who live, work or are required to travel through Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia or York counties and lost their job directly due to damages caused by remnants of Ida are eligible to apply for assistance.
The Disaster Unemployment Assistance was made available due to a successful request from Gov. Tom Wolf to President Joe Biden to declare the impact of Ida on Pennsylvania from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 as a major disaster.
"The Wolf Administration has worked quickly with the federal Department of Labor to stand up this temporary disaster unemployment program to help Pennsylvanians in the hardest hit counties as they continue recovering from Ida," Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a news release announcing the eligibility rules.
To be eligible for the temporary benefits, applicants must be ineligible for all other existing unemployment programs.