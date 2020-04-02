(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials said Thursday the state will close the waiver process for nonessential businesses seeking permission to operate during the coronavirus-induced shutdown.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) said businesses can continue submitting applications through 5 p.m. Friday. As of Monday, the department was sifting through more than 32,000 requests.
“With just a few days remaining to apply for an exemption, we encourage businesses who think they may be applicable to look at our [website] and file before the end of the day Friday,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “We appreciate the cooperation of businesses making sure they are operating appropriately during this time. As the business exemption period ends this week, our staff continues to work tirelessly to organize and assess the data associated with submissions.”
The DCED will notify applicants via email if their waiver has been approved. Businesses must remain closed until receiving that notice, however.
The controversial waiver process has been plagued with criticism since Gov. Tom Wolf opened it last month as a way for nonessential businesses forced to close by his shutdown order to plead their case. Since then, the DCED has approved more than 5,000 waivers and rejected nearly 9,000 others.
State Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, called the decision “wrongheaded.”
“This approach is going to cause more panic and uncertainty for thousands of Pennsylvania citizens,” he said. “If the problem is a lack of staff at DCED, the House Republican Caucus would gladly pitch in and lend our staff to help process more waiver applications. This is a bad idea by the governor.”
The shutdown order has driven nearly 1 million residents into unemployment. The Department of Labor and Industry reported 195,000 more residents applied for jobless benefits from the state this week, bringing the total to more than 980,000 since March 15.