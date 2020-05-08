(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday the state will lift some pandemic restrictions in its southwest region, including Pittsburgh, beginning May 15.
The news comes the same day 24 counties in the northwestern and north central areas of the state progressed from the red to yellow stage in Wolf’s phased economic reopening plan. The other 37 counties – about 45 percent of the state – remain on stay at home orders until June 4.
“The reopening plan prioritizes the health and welfare of Pennsylvanians by using a combination of factors to gauge how much movement a location can tolerate before the 2019 novel coronavirus becomes a threat,” Wolf said. “I’d like to emphasize that this plan is not a one-way route. We are closely monitoring the 24 counties in the yellow phase and will re-impose restrictions if danger arises.”
The 13 new counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland. In the yellow phase, most businesses will resume operations with social distancing policies in place. Restaurant dining rooms, bars, entertainment venues, movie theaters, salons, spas, gyms and public schools will remain closed, but day cares will reopen with infection control measures in effect.
“Every contact between two people is a new link in the chain of potential transmission,” Wolf said. “And if the new case count begins to climb in one area, restrictions will need to be imposed to prevent local medical facilities from becoming overwhelmed. So, Pennsylvanians should continue to make good choices.”
Some 54,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 6, according to the Department of Health, and more than 3,600 have died from the virus's complications.