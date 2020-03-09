Addressing the coronavirus outbreak, student tuition and efforts to achieve a neutral carbon footprint were among some of the issues representatives from four Pennsylvania universities addressed at a budget hearing.
The state House Appropriations Committee held a budget hearing for higher education funding beyond the Pennsylvania System of Higher Education.
Members of the panel heard testimony from representatives of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania State University, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh.
State Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Red Lion, who chairs the committee, said hearing from universities receiving funding outside the auspices of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education was an important part of the panel’s review process as discussions of Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2020-21 budget continue.
“You have great institutions, and I look forward to working with you as we go through the budget process,” Saylor told the university representatives.
While the committee meeting was budget-related, many of the issues discussed were more philosophical in nature and extended beyond a simple discussion of dollars and cents.
As new information seemingly unfolds by the day, several of the university representatives weighed in on a question concerning the institutions’ preparedness for the novel coronavirus.
When the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 warning in Italy, Temple President Richard Englert said immediate responses were taken for a study abroad program in the country.
Englert said the students who were studying abroad in Italy, one of the hardest hit countries from the coronavirus outbreak, were brought back to the U.S. and placed in self-isolation for two weeks as precautionary measures before undertaking an alternate study option for the rest of the semester.
“We continue to monitor,” Englert said. “But I feel so bad for the students.”
Other contemporary issues, such as the opioid epidemic, also entered the committee discussion. Englert was asked about Temple’s request in this year’s state budget to allocate $5 million toward programs tackling the opioid epidemic.
By virtue of its location, Englert said Temple is “ground zero” for the epidemic in Philadelphia. He said the university has “a desire and a commitment” to seek solutions to the issue through the creation of an opioid response center and homeless shelter for people tackling opioid-related addictions.
“It’s multifaceted,” Englert said. “It’s part of our DNA in what we ‘re doing in North Philadelphia.”
Brenda Allen, president of Lincoln University, said officials within her institution have been undertaking efforts on campus to try meeting students’ most critical needs. She pointed to the recent rollout of a student-focused health and wellness app.
“We’ve invested a lot in student education,” Allen said.
The representatives were asked about the cost of tuition, which, in many instances is higher than student fees within the larger PASSHE network of state universities and eclipses what students pay, in general, in surrounding states.
Eric Barron, president of Penn State, defended the student tuition charged within his institution.
“There’s a lot of different reasons. We’re very different institutions,” Barron said of the reasons behind the price variations. “The population in this state wants to have a very high quality education.”
The universities’ responses to ecological issues also were explored at multiple points in the discussion.
Patrick Gallagher, chancellor with the University of Pittsburgh, discussed his institution’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint through assorted capital projects.
“It may be that an energy cost goes up a little bit, but there’s an energy savings from sustainability that would go down,” Gallagher said. “The full economic impact hasn’t been done yet, but we actually don’t think we’re looking at increasing tuition (to fund the projects).”
