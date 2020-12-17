(The Center Square) – The number of Pennsylvania residents newly seeking jobless benefits held steady last week, maintaining the prior week’s double digit increase, ahead of an anticipated spike amid tightened restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and other public gathering spots.
Claims for the week ending Dec. 12 totaled 39,258 – down about 1,600 from the week before. Applications for benefits rose 71 percent through Dec. 5 and could spike again as the impact of the indoor dining ban and shuttering of bars, gyms and entertainment venues reverberates across the state.
The numbers pale in comparison to the onset of the pandemic, when more than 1.2 million workers sought compensation between March 15 and April 18. The last time weekly claims exceeded 40,000 was the seven day period ending July 11, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Nationwide, about 885,000 workers filed new claims through Dec. 12, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level. Some 20.6 million Americans currently receive unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.