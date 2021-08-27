(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced recently that more than $142 million in property tax and rent rebate payments have been disbursed to state residents this year, and those who are eligible can still apply.
The rebate program benefits residents 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The maximum standard rebate is $650.
Approved applicants began to receive payments July 1, and December 31, 2021, is the final day to file.
“I’m encouraging all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program,” Garrity said in a statement. "This program has provided billions of dollars in property tax and rent relief since it began in 1971, and with so many Pennsylvanians struggling to make ends meet, it’s more important than ever. Treasury is committed to sending out these payments as quickly as possible."
About 550,000 Pennsylvanians each year receive approximately $250 million in property tax and rent rebate payments.