(The Center Square) – The Wolf administration will require all landfills in the state to conduct quarterly testing of leachate for radiological contaminants in an effort to help protect Pennsylvania’s waterways and drinking water.
Radium will be added to the list of contaminants to be measured in leachate so that the DEP can evaluate its presence in landfills.
This additional step is part of the DEP’s effort to address radiation concerns.
Currently, leachate, liquid generated during waste decomposition, is tested for contaminants before being treated by an on-site leachate treatment facility or sent to wastewater treatment facilities.
“Earlier this year, my office urged Governor Wolf to direct DEP to prevent harmful radioactive materials from entering Pennsylvania waterways, and I commend this action,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Pennsylvanians living next to landfills and in the shadow of fracking wells have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and the improved monitoring and promised analysis by DEP is a step in the right direction.”